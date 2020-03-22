Gerrit Cole and His Wife Amy Are Keeping Their Arms Ready During Quarantine
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 22 2020
Gerrit Cole has to be disappointed that the start of his first season with the New York Yankees has been postponed due to the coronavirus shutdown. But that doesn't mean he's not keeping ready.
On Sunday, a video of Cole throwing to keep his arm in shape with his wife, Amy.
I mean, we've all got to work with what we've got at this point.
If you're shocked how great Amy looks throwing with her husband, don't be. She played softball at UCLA and is the sister of San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. The lady knows what she's doing.
Gerrit and Amy announced their first pregnancy on January 1 of this year, they are expecting a boy in June.