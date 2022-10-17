Gerrit Cole Rolled His Eyes and Called Josh Naylor's Celebration 'Cute'
Josh Naylor homered off Gerrit Cole to lead off the 4th inning for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. Naylor's home run cut the New York Yankess lead to 3-2 and he proceeded to sprint around the bases while doing what is apparently his signature home run celebration. Cole was asked about the celebration after the game and rolled his eyes and called it "cute."
"Yeah. Whatever. It's cute."
"I mean I just was made aware of it. I didn't see it in the moment and it wouldn't have bothered me in the moment and it's just kind of funny."
It certainly couldn't have bothered him less. After the Naylor home run he retired 12 of the next 13 batters as the Yankees held on to win, 4-2, and force Game 5. Cole finished with eight K's. Game 5 is tomorrow night. If the Yankees win, expect to see a callback this situation.