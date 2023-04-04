Roundup: Gerard Pique Slams Shakira; UConn Wins National Title; WWE-UFC Merger Is a Go
UConn completes dominant NCAA Tournament title run ... NASA announces crew for Artemis II moon mission ... Stephen Smith's body exhumed in homicide investigation ... "Most Wanted" fugitive couple arrested in Mexico ... Finland enters NATO in blow to Russia ... Inside Colombia's most powerful drug trafficking group ... Gerard Pique slams Shakira and her fans ... Oil prices jump after producers cut output ... Live action "Moana" movie in the works ... Details on the WWE-UFC merger ... Release date for Ridley Scott's "Napoleon" set ... Jim Nantz signed off finale NCAA Tournament broadcast with a heartfelt message ... Bob Knight released from hospital ... Way too early college basketball top 25 for 2023-24 ... Jalen Carter is only visiting teams with top 10 picks ...
Highlights from UConn's dominant NCAA title game win over San Diego State.
2023's edition of "One Shining Moment."
NCAA women's title game was a ratings monster.
