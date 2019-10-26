Gerald McCoy's Former Teammates Attend His Son's Senior Night By Liam McKeone | Oct 26 2019 Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Football is family, or so they say. Gerald McCoy's former Buccaneers teammates proved that on Friday.

McCoy, of course, now plays for the Panthers after spending his career in Tampa Bay up to this point. Carolina is traveling to the West Coast this weekend to play San Francisco. As a result, McCoy had to miss his son's Senior Night. But that didn't mean he didn't have any support. Mike Evans and a few other Bucs attended Senior Night in McCoy's place, and recorded this video for him. Check it out:

A great moment, and some excellent wholesome content for your Saturday morning.