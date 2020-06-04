All NCAA Schools Should Follow Georgia Tech's Lead and Make it a Priority For Student-Athletes to Vote
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 04 2020
Election Day should be a national holiday so that everyone has an opportunity to vote. Until it is, it is up to individual businesses and institutions to ensure that their people are able to vote. For college athletes that might have classes and practice or even games in early November, it might be difficult. That's why it's great that Georgia Tech's sports teams have committed to not holding mandatory activities on Election Day.
In addition to the men’s basketball, women’s basketball, football, volleyball, men’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s indoor track and field and women’s indoor track and field teams getting the day off, the women's swimming and diving team is working to reschedule an event.
Men's basketball assistant Eric Reveno suggested that the NCAA make it a mandatory day off, which would be a good start.
People want to separate sports and politics? Let's make it official. Hopefully, more schools follow Georgia Tech's lead here and as many young people as possible are able to get out and vote.