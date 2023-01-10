Roundup: Georgia Blows Out TCU; Taylor Swift Tops Charts Again; Damar Hamlin Returns to Buffalo
Georgia blew out TCU to win college football national title ... Georgia is favored to win the title in 2023 ... Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized in the U.S. with abdominal pain ... Classified documents found at Joe Biden's post-VP office ... The Ozone layer is recovering ... Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" is back at No. 1 ... 6-foot-6 Michael Jordan from North Carolina still winning scoring titles ... Long COVID forces a reckoning ... Dean Pees retiring ... How George Santos raised money from wealthy GOP donors while lying about his resume ... Georgia grand jury submits report on Trump election interference ... Joe Biden is in Mexico ... Highlights from Prince Harry's "60 Minutes" interview ... "Workaholics" movie cancelled ... Hugh Jackman denies ever taking steroids ... Damar Hamlin heads home to Buffalo to continue recovery ...
All the highlights from Georgia's beatdown of TCU in the college football title game.
The latest trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
Bryan Cranston described how he lost his virginity.
Phil Collins -- "In the Air Tonight" (which was released 42 years ago)