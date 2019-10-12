South Carolina Defeats No. 3 Georgia in Shocking Upset By Liam McKeone | Oct 12 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

College football Saturdays are always a blast. This one was no different, as South Carolina and Will Muschamp marched into Georgia's house to defeat them in overtime and complete the shocking upset.

Georgia was ranked third in the country heading into the day, with top QB prospect Jake Fromm leading the way. But just about everything went wrong for the young quarterback this Saturday after he threw a trio of interceptions, including a pick six.

South Carolina showed remarkable resiliency to hang in with Georgia after their starting quarterback went down and they gave up the tying touchdown after a brutal holding call at the goal line on failed fourth down conversion. But they completed the massive upset after the automatic Rodrigo Blankenship missed a field goal to tie it up in the second overtime. The Gamecocks nearly pulled it off in the first overtime after intercepting Jake Fromm on his very first pass in OT, but they missed a chip-shot field goal and had to drag it out.

They pulled it out in the end, and the AP Rankings will be shuffling.