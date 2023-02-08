George Santos Reportedly Called Mitt Romney an A-Hole at the State of the Union
President Joe Biden gave the 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Everyone's favorite freshman congressman George Santos was in the building and cameras caught him having an exchange with Utah senator Mitt Romney.
Apparently Romney let Santos know that he should not be there, telling him he "ought to be embarassed." In the video you can see Santos continuing to talk at Romney as he walks away. According to ABC and CBS, Santos called Romney an a-hole.
Just another successful interaction with another human for Santos. Everything he does - and has done - continues to make headlines. Who knows what's next.