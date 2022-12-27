Roundup: George Santos Admits Lying About Resume; Patrick Mahomes Is the NFL MVP; Best Sports Photos of 2022
George Santos admits lying about his entire life story ... South Korea fires shots after North flies drones ... Patrick Mahomes is clearly the MVP ... China's COVID cases overwhelm hospitals ... How Elon Musk is dividing Silicon Valley ... The prequel curse has been lifted ... How big is this airport, again ... For every awful person, there's someone willing to help ... Best sports photos of 2022 ... At least 55 dead due to U.S. winter storms ... What scientists have learned about long-Covid ... The latest on weather-related air travel disruptions ... Zachary Levi backs new DC bosses ... Latest Oscar predictions ... Purdue and UConn are 1-2 in latest men's basketball poll ... Lane Johnson will miss the rest of the season ...
The 10 most anticipated scripted TV shows coming in 2023 [The Hollywood Reporter]
Latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft [CBS Sports]
Inside a coaching failure: How Nathaniel Hackett lost his job [Yahoo Sports]
Looking back on the richest sports year ever [Sports Illustrated]
The 15 best TV shows of 2022 [The Atlantic]
Tua Tagovailoa has another concussion, the NFL blew it again [The Big Lead]
A trailer for the newest M. Night Shyamalan project.
The full episode of David Letterman's My Next Guest with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
A gnarly dunk from Aaron Gordon on Christmas. Each angle gets better.
Kendrick Lamar -- "Father Time" (ft. Sampha, live on SNL)