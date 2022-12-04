George Pickens Yells at Steelers Coaches on Sideline After Another Punt
The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling to put points on the board with Kenny Pickett under center and this Sunday was no exception as they visited Atlanta to take on the Falcons. Pickett's offense managed only one touchdown through the first three quarters of Sunday's contest and were forced to settle for four field goals.
Part of the problem has been Pickett's inability to get rookie wideout George Pickens the ball. Pickens isn't a game-breaking receiver yet but he is arguably the best playmaker on the roster. The offense tends to operate better when he's getting consistent targets. Pickens was basically invisible for most of the game against the Falcons and his frustration boiled over after fellow receiver Diontae Johnson dropped yet another pass on third down and forced Pittsburgh to punt.
Seen below is Pickett yelling at Steelers coaches to throw him the f---ing ball.
On the one hand, Pickens has some reason to be frustrated. One catch and two targets isn't enough for a man of his talents and he doesn't have a drop problem like Johnson. On the other hand, Pickens has complained a lot this season about not getting the ball for someone who has two touchdowns so far.
Better Pickens than Johnson after today's showing, though.