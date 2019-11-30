Georgia's George Pickens Ejected For Fighting Georgia Tech Player
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 30 2019
Georgia will need all the help it can get in the upcoming SEC Championship Game against LSU and now they'll likely be down a receiver. Uber-talented freshman Georgia Pickens was ejected late in the Bulldogs' matchup against Georgia Tech for fighting and it was an ugly scene.
Check this out:
That's not pretty. There were punches thrown and lots of facemask-grabbing.
It appears that Pickens will miss the first half of the SEC title game as a result, but no one seems to be 100 percent sure about that ruling because the SEC can review it during the week.
The fact that Pickens was ejected with 4:28 remaining with his team leading 38-7 is just insane. A few minutes earlier, he had caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm and showed his explosiveness. He blew all that up with one dumb decision.
Pickens entered Saturday's game with 32 receptions for 457 yards and five touchdowns.