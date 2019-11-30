Georgia's George Pickens Ejected For Fighting Georgia Tech Player By Ryan Phillips | Nov 30 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia will need all the help it can get in the upcoming SEC Championship Game against LSU and now they'll likely be down a receiver. Uber-talented freshman Georgia Pickens was ejected late in the Bulldogs' matchup against Georgia Tech for fighting and it was an ugly scene.

Check this out:

George Pickens just got ejected and will miss the first half of the SEC Championship as a result.



Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/SCi0fO8gtT — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 30, 2019

That's not pretty. There were punches thrown and lots of facemask-grabbing.

It appears that Pickens will miss the first half of the SEC title game as a result, but no one seems to be 100 percent sure about that ruling because the SEC can review it during the week.

George Pickens with an all-time stupid decision to get himself ejected and compromise his status for the game Georgia must win next week. Unbelievable. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 30, 2019

Regarding George Pickens, my understanding is the SEC can review what happened and decide whether to add a suspension, but I don't think it's automatic that he's suspended for the first half next week, as a targeting ejection would be. Checking for clarification. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) November 30, 2019

The fact that Pickens was ejected with 4:28 remaining with his team leading 38-7 is just insane. A few minutes earlier, he had caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm and showed his explosiveness. He blew all that up with one dumb decision.

Pickens entered Saturday's game with 32 receptions for 457 yards and five touchdowns.