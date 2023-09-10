George Pickens Made the Catch of the Season... In a Blowout Loss and It Didn't Count Anyway
The Pittsburgh Steelers hype train is stuck at the station and the route may be canceled after an embarrassing Week 1 performance against the San Francisco 49ers. Through three quarters the Steelers trailed by 20 and Kenny Pickett, who was the recipient of a lot of excitement himself heading into the regular season, had thrown for one touchdown, one interception and just over 100 yards.
George Pickens, who will be one of Pickett's top targets this season, was incredibly quiet having collected just 19 yards on three catches. Though he did make this awesome catch.
You can't deny that's pretty sick. One-handed, falling down, on the sideline in the end zone... It didn't count because his team was getting crushed at the time, but boy, imagine if it did! This is the NFL equivalent of catching a tennis ball while diving into a swimming pool. It doesn't mean anything, but it sure looked cool.
The good news is that it's a long season and the Steelers still have plenty of time to turn things around. Besides, the 49ers might be really good. So stay positive Pittsburgh.