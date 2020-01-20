The Big LeadThe Big Lead
George Kittle Wore a Shirtless Jimmy G T-Shirt Following the NFC Championship

By Stephen Douglas | Jan 19 2020

George Kittle
NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers won the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl. After the game, Niners' tight end George Kittle wore a t-shirt to his press conference that featured a shirtless Jimmy Garoppolo. This was apparently his response to Garoppolo having a shirt with Kittle's face on it earlier this season.

OK, sure. Kittle had one catch for 19 yards and helped open up a myriad of holes for Raheem Mostert so he can wear whatever weird shirt he wants.

Earlier this season, Kittle wore a shirt featuring Garoppolo's immortal words to Erin Andrews, "Feels great, baby."

