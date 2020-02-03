George Kittle Absolutely Shouldn't Have Been Flagged for Pass Interference
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 02 2020
In what could end up having ramifications to the final score in Super Bowl LIV, George Kittle was flagged for offensive pass interference on Daniel Sorenson on a ball he hauled in towards the end of the second quarter.
This would've gotten the Chiefs into field goal range at the end of the half, and also possibly had one shot at a touchdown before the attempt. Then, the play wasn't reviewed by the booth.
This was a ticky tack call, and I'm saying that as someone who bet on the Chiefs and the first half under.