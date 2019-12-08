VIDEO: George Kittle Had Beastly Long Catch While Being Facemasked By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 08 2019 George Kittle | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

George Kittle had one of the plays of the NFL season in New Orleans today. He caught a 39-yard-pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, in which many of the yards were accumulated with Marcus Williams hanging on his facemask, to set up a game-winning field goal by Robbie Gould to cap a great 49ers drive in the final minute:

What a moment from Kittle. If the 49ers have a season of destiny, we can expect to see this clip again and again throughout the rest of our lives.