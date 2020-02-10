George Hill and Mike Scott Got Into a "Fight" Towards the End of the Half
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
In the NBA, this is a fight. But it’s not really a fight, so it’s a “fight.” George Hill managed to get the last word with a deep three at the buzzer. Nice double-handed face mush by Scott though.
Meanwhile, Roy Hibbert continues to be Shawn Bradley.
Here’s an aerial view of the face mushing. As you can see, two Pacers technically left the bench, one of which was Paul George. But as Greg Anthony mentioned on the broadcast, the NBA has become a little more practical about the rule.