George Foreman Cooks Up Sizzling Hot Take on Athletes Protesting at Olympics
George Foreman went on Sean Hannity's Fox News show last night to complain about whichever topic the big spinning wheel landed on. Promoted to weigh in on athletes playing politics at the Olympics, the former boxing great managed to concoct a take so out there that Hannity himself was rendered momentarily speechless. Not speechless enough to push back in any meaningful way, of course, but it was ... something.
Here's Foreman, connecting the raised-fist demonstration by Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympic Games to the slaughter of 11 Israeli athletes at the event four years later.
“No good has ever come out of it,” he said. “I remember John Carlos and Tommie Smith. I don’t know how dedicated they were but they put on a demonstration that’s still talked about. It was so great that the world saw it and they went down to Germany and killed those kids representing Israel.”
“That’s what demonstration will get you,” Foreman continued. “It shouldn’t be in sports. They should take it out. Let us go over there and have a good time and stay out of politics because it’s a dangerous thing.”
Lamenting the politicization of the Olympics is pretty amazing on its face considering that the event has always been the epicenter of assorted movements due to the size of the stage and supporting geopolitical backdrop. The absurdity of Foreman's statement is plainly obvious to anyone connected to reality. And yet there he was, sharing them on national television.
Probably fine.