George Floyd's Daughter on Stephen Jackson's Shoulders: 'My Daddy Changed the World!'
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 03 2020
Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter, spoke to the press on Tuesday. She was joined by her daughter Gianna and Floyd's friend Stephen Jackson. After Washington spoke, Jackson vowed to take care of the mother and daughter and get justice for his brother. Then, in what will hopefully become a lasting image from 2020, Gianna sat on Stephen Jackson's shoulders and said with a smile, "My daddy changed the world."
Since George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police, protests have erupted all over the world. This is an incredibly positive message for this little girl in an unimaginably sad situation. Let's hope she's right.