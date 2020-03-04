George Costanza Bobblehead for Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game is a Must-Own For Any Seinfeld Fan
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 04 2020
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp released their promotional schedule today. It includes some wonderful events, but the crown jewel of the summer will be this George Costanza bobblehead for their Seinfeld night.
On June 13, the first 2,000 fans will go home with this incredible Jerk Store-inspired beauty that features a short, stocky, slow-witted bald man seeing how many shrimp he can fit in his mouth. It's amazing that this wasn't already a bobblehead considering the fact that George is literally in a meeting to talk about a ballpark giveaway in this scene.
If you are lucky enough to attend the Jumbo Shrimp - Trash Pandas game that night and don't need all the bobbleheads, please, drop us a line.