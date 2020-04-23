Gayle Benson Sent Donuts to People Unable to Be in the NFL Draft Media Room
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 23 2020
The 2020 NFL Draft will take place remotely on Thursday night. Every other year people gather to take part in, watch, or cover the draft, but this year everyone is forever alone. New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson has apparently stepped in to provide some normalcy for the media who regularly cover the team by sending Krisy Kreme donuts to their houses.
The Saints have the 24th pick in the first round tonight. It will be interesting to see how New Orleans' draft grades compare between media members who did and did not receive donuts today. This is not the first time that Benson has sent donuts to hungry media members.