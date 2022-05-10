Gavin Sheets Error, Incredibly Bad Timing Wreak Havoc on Guardians Broadcast
The Cleveland Guardians scored a run on a howler of an error by young outfielder Gavin Sheets. Then things got pretty weird. As television play-by-play person Rick Manning tried to recap the play, analyst Matt Underwood tried to inject some commentary into the broadcast and a bit of unfortunate timing caused what can sound at first blush like someone working blue. This tweet reflects what a lot of people heard, which was an earnest "are you sh-tting me" exclamation at a play that a person might think was, in fact, messing with them.
Manning's "Sheets" aligned with Underwood's "kidding" to create what sounds a lot like Sheeting. It may take a few listens to catch this, but fairness dictates someone defend the good name of the Ballys Sports Ohio television crew. And I guess I'm the person with nothing else going on so here we are.
Sheets atoned for his error by obliterating a three-run homer to give the White Sox a 4-1 advantage shortly after the right field incident.
One has to think the people at Sheets & Giggles can see the marketing opportunity playing off this guy's name. Especially if the homers become a regular thing