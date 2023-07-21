Gary Woodland Obliterated a Fence and the Sound Was Deeply Satisfying
By Kyle Koster
Gary Woodland was out early for his second round at Royal Liverpool and grinded out an even-par 71 that leaves him at two-over for the tournament. That will be enough to make the cut and continue into the weekend. Given the unpredictability of the weather, he may have a decent opportunity to get back into contention or backdoor into a top-10. Nice work from a former major winner. But because we're a society distracted by loud and shiny things, everyone is focused on his worst shot of the round.
Facing an uncertain line and the need to elevate a wood over a retaining fence, Woodland took a mighty hack and ... almost brought down the entire infrastructure and created a sound that reverberated across the Irish Sea.
Thankfully no one was domed by the ricochet because that is a steep price to pay for a signed golf glove. Shoutout to the caddie for not reacting at all for a bit before calmly collecting the gear and wandering over a few paces to assess the next shot.