Gary Danielson: Tua Tagovailoa Doesn't Look Like Himself By Kyle Koster | Nov 08 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The health of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been a great unknown and a point of much discussion since he went down with a high-ankle sprain against Tennessee on Oct. 19. Getting him to a productive place in time for Saturday night's game against LSU has been Job One. No one really knows if that mission will be accomplished until the Heisman Trophy hopeful takes the field.

Gary Danielson, who is calling the tilt, did provide an important clue this morning while doing an SiriusXM spot this morning.

"I watched Tua practice yesterday, he's not 100%. I don't care what Alabama says...he doesn't have that spring in his step, it's not natural.



He's okay...I'd be playing if I was him, but he's not the Tua that started season"



- Gary Danielson on #SECThisMorning @SiriusXM — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 8, 2019

What does this mean? Well, it's tough to say. I have been pretty adamant in insisting no one wager their hard-earned money on this game because Tua's effectiveness is a huge factor in what happens on the scoreboard. But how much did Danielson really see in practice? Is one man's definition of 'spring in a step' another man's definition? Did Nick Saban tell his prized player to sandbag it a bit? Who knows.

All of these answers will reveal themselves in about 29 hours.