Gary Danielson Apologizes For Laughing After Photographer Was Knocked Out Last Week By Liam McKeone | Nov 23 2019 Matt Brown/Getty Images

CBS broadcaster Gary Danielson has caught a lot of heat this week after he laughed when a photographer for the University of Georgia was knocked out during Auburn-Georgia last Saturday. Today, he took the time to apologize on air for his mistake:

Good on Gary Danielson to admit the dumbness he had spewed last week when @ChamberlainSmit got hurt. Should've done it right away and/or never did what he did, but good to see him admit it & most importantly, apologize!! https://t.co/ay5wnjjAEk — NPiRSprtz (@NYCsporty) November 23, 2019

An appropriate apology for a mistake of that magnitude. As Kyle Koster wrote on the day of the incident, nobody thought Danielson was intentionally making light of what ended up being a serious situation, but that doesn't change the fact that it was bad. Danielson does the right thing here.