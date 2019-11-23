The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Gary Danielson Apologizes For Laughing After Photographer Was Knocked Out Last Week

By Liam McKeone | Nov 23 2019

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 19: A detailed view of an original CBS WTOP radio microphone presented to Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during a private ceremony before the game between the Dodgers and Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 19, 2016 in Anaheim, California. The plaque at the base of the microphone commemorates Scully's first play-by-play broadcast, a college football game between University of Maryland and Boston University, at Fenway Park on November 12, 1949 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Brown/Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images)
Matt Brown/Getty Images

CBS broadcaster Gary Danielson has caught a lot of heat this week after he laughed when a photographer for the University of Georgia was knocked out during Auburn-Georgia last Saturday. Today, he took the time to apologize on air for his mistake:

An appropriate apology for a mistake of that magnitude. As Kyle Koster wrote on the day of the incident, nobody thought Danielson was intentionally making light of what ended up being a serious situation, but that doesn't change the fact that it was bad. Danielson does the right thing here.