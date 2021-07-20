Gary Cohen Took a Flamethrower to Skyline Chili
The New York Mets hit seven home runs and beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-11 Monday night, but 26 runs weren't the biggest news that came out of that game. No, the Internet wasn't buzzing about New York's offensive explosion, instead everyone was focused on Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen's take on Skyline Chili.
Cohen is not a fan of the Cincinnati delicacy and he was quite demonstrative in his disdain. The locals are not happy about it.
Here's what he had to say:
Oh man, the quotes from this. "First the disgusting chili gravy ... This is supposed to be food that you actually eat ... Try it once and you'll never eat it again"
Here's the thing, Cohen is 100 percent correct. Skyline is disgusting. Noodles with chili? A pound of cheddar cheese on top? It's incredibly gross.
I dated a girl who took an internship in Cincinnati one summer during college. When I visited she made me go to Skyline and try it. It tasted like dog food with noodles and a pound of waxy cheese. I ate a few bites and threw it in the bottom of a garbage container where it belonged. She was a big fan and -- I don't mind telling you this -- it was the beginning of the end of that relationship.
I regret nothing.
Keep fighting the good fight, Gary. And get some better food, Cincy.