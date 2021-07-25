Here's Gardner Minshew's NSFW Response About QB Competition With Trevor Lawrence
Gardner Minshew is doing everything in his power to avoid the inevitable reality of Trevor Lawrence taking over the Jaguars starting quarterback job from him. That includes his bathroom habits.
While appearing on Chris Long's Green Light podcast, Minshew explained the lengths he's going to avoid being the No. 2 quarterback in Jacksonville. That includes not going No. 2, which has to back him up and seems counterproductive to avoiding becoming a reliever.
Classic poop puns. They never get old.
While Minshew might hope to retain his starting role, all signs point to Lawrence being the new starter in Jacksonville. His odds to win MVP on WynnBET are +7500 and his odds to lead the NFL in passing yards is +3000. Minshew is not considered for either bet. Throw in the fact that the Jags just used the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Lawrence and the fact that Lawrence leads the odds to win Rookie of the Year (+300) and there's really no argument about who will win this competition.
Still, leave it to Minshew to give us a memorable quote. Despite his presumed position on the team, he'll always be a No. 1 content provider in my book. In order to be a No. 1 quarterback, however, he'll need to be traded.