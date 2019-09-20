Jaguars Owner Confirms Gardner Minshew's Mustache Puts Him 'One Step Ahead of the Average Dude' By Stephen Douglas | Sep 19 2019 Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gardner Minshew has captured the imaginations of football fans around the NFL. He's fun to watch, he's got some personality quirks, and most importantly, he's got a mustache. The Internet loves a good mustache. As does Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. Asked about Minshew's mustache before the Jaguars - Titans game

Khan on Gardner Minshew's mustache: "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I think if you have a mustache, you are one step ahead of the average dude." — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) September 19, 2019

Those are words to live by. Khan would know. Football fans were also taken by Khan's mustache when he first purchased the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wouldn't it be fitting if Minshew and Khan's mustaches bonded them for a decade of success? They are both one step ahead of average dudes.

AFC Championship - Jacksonville Jaguars v New England Patriots | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Minshew threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter against the Titans on Thursday. After an 0-2 start, the results may finally equal the hype.