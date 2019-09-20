TBL LogoTBL Logo
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Jaguars Owner Confirms Gardner Minshew's Mustache Puts Him 'One Step Ahead of the Average Dude'

By Stephen Douglas | Sep 19 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up in the rain before the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gardner Minshew has captured the imaginations of football fans around the NFL. He's fun to watch, he's got some personality quirks, and most importantly, he's got a mustache. The Internet loves a good mustache. As does Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. Asked about Minshew's mustache before the Jaguars - Titans game

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I think if you have a mustache, you are one step ahead of the average dude.

Shahid Khan

Those are words to live by. Khan would know. Football fans were also taken by Khan's mustache when he first purchased the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wouldn't it be fitting if Minshew and Khan's mustaches bonded them for a decade of success? They are both one step ahead of average dudes.

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan looks on during warm ups before the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
AFC Championship - Jacksonville Jaguars v New England Patriots | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Minshew threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter against the Titans on Thursday. After an 0-2 start, the results may finally equal the hype.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter over the Tennessee Titans during the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images