Gardner Minshew Says He Can't Lift With His Dad By Ryan Phillips | Sep 19 2019 Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gardner Minshew won his first game as an NFL starter Thursday night and the mustachioed gunslinger joined the NFL Network crew after the game. A pretty crazy revelation about family surfaced in the process.

Minshew's friends and family came to the set with him, and the NFL Network crew realized Gardner's dad, Flint, is ripped. That led to the obvious question, can Gardner lift weights with his dad? His answer was pretty definitive.

After asking Flint Minshew his workout routine, they asked if Gardner could lift with his Dad "I can lift around him, I can't lift with him" pic.twitter.com/QP7Jl678mY — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) September 20, 2019

So the younger Minshew can lift when his dad is around, but can't lift with him. It's pretty clear he can't hang or go head-to-head with Flint when it comes to working out.

Minshew had quite a game Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie completed 20-of-30 passes for 204 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. In an ugly, rainy game, the rookie was fantastic when he needed to be. He made some excellent throws and was calm in the pocket all night.

Despite all that, he clearly can't out-lift his dad.