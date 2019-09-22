Gardner Minshew Cut His Own Jorts For Washington State - UCLA By Stephen Douglas | Sep 21 2019 William Mancebo/Getty Images

Gardner Minshew is beyond parody. The Internet's new quarterback showed up at Washington State's home game against UCLA on Saturday night, with the Jaguars on their by this week. Minshew, hype team in hand, was wearing an outfit that can best be described as Min-chic. If you were curious, yes, he cut the jorts himself.

He even has sunglasses at night! The Washington State Cougars mascot also went Min-chic on Saturday. The mustache is great. The jorts are a little too convenient. The jockstrap is a good reference. Maybe tuck the tail in the back pocket next time.

UCLA v Washington State

Minshew and the Jaguars will return to our lives next Sunday against the Denver Broncos.