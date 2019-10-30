Details Released For New 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series By Bobby Burack | Oct 29 2019

Game of Thrones is back. Kind of. Per HBO, a prequel series based on the novel “Fire & Blood” has been ordered. The upcoming series will be titled “House of the Dragon."

The following details are known:

Set 300 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' the series tells the story of House Targaryen. Frequent “Game of Thrones” director Miguel Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes. HBO has given the show a 10-episode order. George R.R. Martin co-created the series with Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as co-showrunners and will also serve as executive producers along with Martin and Vince Gerardis."

This -- good -- news comes on the same day HBO canceled the other known prequel series that was going to be set around the White Walkers.

We still deserve to know more about those creatures, but the thought of more dragons and fire has me as intrigued as I have been for a show since the final season of the original series.

House of the Dragon will go deep into the history of House Targaryen, which as most real GOT fans known, is the best House of them all. Not to mention the most important in Westeros history. Sorry, you Stark fans.

Spoiler: The first episode will be epic as it will be directed by the most electric director in the business: Miguel Sapochnik. Sapochnik is responsible for directing some of Game of Thrones' most historic episodes: The Battle of the Bastards, Long Night, The Winds of Winter, The Bells, and Hardhome.

Say what you want about the way Game of Thrones left us, television has not been the same.