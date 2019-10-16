Game 4 of ALCS Postponed Due to Weather [UPDATE] By Liam McKeone | Oct 16 2019 Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

There's a storm brewin' in New York City. Unfortunately, that is not a metaphor. There is a literal thunderstorm brewing, and according to forecasts will coincide with the beginning of Game 4 of the ALCS between the Astros and Yankees. As a result, the game has been postponed, as Jeff Passan reports.

Game 4 of the ALCS has been postponed. The fallout is going to be awfully interesting.



What's certain: Masahiro Tanaka and Zack Greinke will pitch on full rest in Game 4. Certainly helps the Yankees.



Less certain: When do both teams deploy their bullpen game? — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 16, 2019

Barring something unforeseen that would allow for the game to be played tonight, this would result in five straight games played this series. Neither team will get a day off after traveling back to Houston if necessary, which will play a role for both squads.

Rainouts in baseball are usually nothing more than a disappointment, but this changes everything in a playoffs series. It will be fascinating to see how both managers choose to utilize this unexpected day off on Thursday.

UPDATE: MLB has released a statement officially announcing the postponement and the schedule for the upcoming days.