Roundup: Gal Gadot Teases Wonder Woman Future; Aaron Judge Re-Signs With Yankees; Red Sox Land Masataka Yoshida
More classified documents found in Trump storage unit ... Germany arrests dozens suspected in plotting far-right coup ... Peru's president arrested after attempting to dissolve congress ... Supreme Court grapples with case that could upend elections ... S&P 500 down again on Wednesday ... "Wonder Woman 3" appears to be dead at Warner Bros. ... Gal Gadot just teased the next chapter of the series ... Avatar sequel getting rave reviews ... Matt Araiza not charged in rape case ... Aaron Judge re-signs with Yankees on massive deal ... Red Sox sign Masataka Yoshida ... Xander Bogaerts might be getting close to a deal ... Louisville hired Jeff Brohm ... Michigan's Jaelin Llewellyn out for the season ...
Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence discuss their careers.
The latest trailer for Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye.
Kevin Nealon almost played Sam Malone on Cheers.
