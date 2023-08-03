Roundup: Gal Gadot Confirms 'Wonder Woman 3'; Florida State Could Leave ACC; Liam Hendriks Has Tommy John Surgery
Gal Gadot confirms "Wonder Woman 3" is in development ... What a U.S. credit downgrade means for the economy ... Leah Remini sues Church of Scientology ... U.S. orders non-emergency government personnel from Niger ... Stock futures up slightly after Wednesday sell-off ... Rudy Giuliani faces uncertain legal future ... Credit card fraud continues to be a massive problem ... Toyota brings the Land Cruiser back to the U.S. ... Marc Maron goes after "Barbie" haters ... "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" eyes $35 million debut ... Domingo German enters rehab for alcohol abuse ... Liam Hendriks had Tommy John surgery ... Best MLB prospects traded at the deadline ... Florida State appears ready to leave the ACC ...
