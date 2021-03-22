Roundup: Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' Turns One; Loyola-Chicago Takes Down Illinois, LeBron James' Injury is a Big Deal
California is struggling to get COVID vaccines to vulnerable populations ... Gal Gadot's "Imagine" video is now one year old ... Stock futures are flat heading into the week ... What Cancun spring break is like right now ... Rich countries signed away chance to vaccinate the world ... AstraZeneca vaccine faces challenges ... U.S. protests call for end to Asian-American violence ... "Raya and the Last Dragon" topped the box office this weekend ... Will Zack Snyder Snyder get to do a Justice League sequel? ... Tokyo Olympics ban overseas spectators ... Bella Thorne is engaged ... Loyola-Chicago took down top-seeded Illinois ... Sister Jean's pre-game prayer was excellent ... Oral Roberts stunned Florida to reach the Sweet 16 ... Jim Boeheim takes Syracuse to his 20th Sweet 16 ... Houston had a great comeback to beat Rutgers ... LeBron James seems upbeat about his ankle injury ... The Giants are chasing Adoree Jackson ...
LeBron James' injury is a big deal -- for now [Sports Illustrated]
Breaking down Zack Snyder's Justice League [The Ringer]
Inside the prosecution of Capitol rioters [60 Minutes]
The high cost of Georgia's restrictive voting bills [The New Yorker]
Giants ownership can't make any excises for Daniel Jones and Dave Gettleman [The Big Lead]
This one is rough:
I want old school air travel back:
All 27 outs of Jack Leiter's brilliant no-hitter from the weekend:
Flogging Molly -- "Salty Dog"
Weezer -- "Beverly Hills"