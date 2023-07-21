Roundup: Gal Gadot Was Almost in 'Barbie'; NFL Approves Commanders Sale; Daniel Snyder Fined $60 Million
NFL owners approve sale of Commanders ... An ocean heat wave in Florida could decimate marine life ... Ron DeSantis plans a campaign reboot ... Police continue investigating Gilgo Beach murders ... Stock futures flat after Dow registers longest rally since 2017 ... Study finds Trinity nuclear test's fallout was underestimated ... China's lost decade for investors has already happened ... Gal Gadot was almost in "Barbie" ... "The Bear" had strong streaming numbers ... "Dune 2" could be delayed ... Daniel Snyder fined $60 million over findings in investigation ... Jordan Addison cited for driving 140 mph ... Trio share lead after opening round of the British Open ... Mets put Starling Marte on the IL ...
The greatest movie day of all time is ... [The Ringer]
Lane Kiffin sounds off on NIL in college football [The Athletic]
Is Dan Snyder the worst owner in sports history? [Yahoo Sports]
Why some SEC coaches are giving up play-calling [CBS Sports]
How Becky Sauerbrunn prepared the USWNT to succeed without its captain [Sports Illustrated]
Tommy Fleetwood is staring directly into a dream [The Big Lead]
John Stamos struggled through the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
The official trailer for The Marvels is out.
Robert Downey Jr. and Christopher Nolan answered the web's most searched questions.
Timothy Olyphant shared a must-hear Deadwood story.
The Chambers Brothers -- "Time Has Come Today"