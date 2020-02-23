Gabrielle Union Spills Drink Dwyane Wade Right Before Jersey Retirement Ceremony
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 22 2020
The Miami Heat retired Dwyane Wade's number during their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Wade and Gabrielle Union had very nice courtside seats for the very special night. Everything was very special until a loose ball came flying at the couple.
Wade attempted to heroically protect Union by sticking his leg out and got a little of her drink spilled on his suit for his trouble. To everyone's credit, there wasn't that much spillage, but when you consider the night, that's probably a very special suit.
Earlier in the evening, Wade was introduced while "Enter Sandman" played as he walked out of the tunnel to his seat. This is the kind of thing that motivates a team to shoot 77% from the floor for an entire half.