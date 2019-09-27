Gabrielle Union Will Wear Christian Gaylord's Father's Jersey As a Tribute On College GameDay
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 28 2019
Gabrielle Union will be the celebrity guest picker at Nebraska on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. Union will be the first female picker since Laila Ali in September 2016. Union was born in Omaha has been a Huskers fan ever since. When she made the announcement that she would be on GameDay, she asked her Twitter followers what jersey she should wear.
Senior Nebraska offensive lineman Christian Gaylord responded. Gaylord offered to let Union wear the jersey that his father wore to his games. Scott Gaylord died in an automobile accident last week.
A touching tribute. Nothing quite like college football.