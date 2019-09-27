Gabrielle Union Will Wear Christian Gaylord's Father's Jersey As a Tribute On College GameDay By Stephen Douglas | Sep 28 2019 Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union will be the celebrity guest picker at Nebraska on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. Union will be the first female picker since Laila Ali in September 2016. Union was born in Omaha has been a Huskers fan ever since. When she made the announcement that she would be on GameDay, she asked her Twitter followers what jersey she should wear.

I truly love you guys!! I was always gonna do @CollegeGameDay !!! There was NO WAY I was missing a chance to talk @Huskers ?? w/ @MiamiHEAT fan (we sat in the same section) @DesmondHoward & the guys!! Now which @HuskerFBNation jersey do I rock on the show? — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 26, 2019

Senior Nebraska offensive lineman Christian Gaylord responded. Gaylord offered to let Union wear the jersey that his father wore to his games. Scott Gaylord died in an automobile accident last week.

@itsgabrielleu I’m a senior on the team. I tore my acl this year and awaiting a medical redshirt. My father was killed in a car accident last Friday. You’re more then welcome to wear my fathers jersey he wore during my games. It would be an honor. pic.twitter.com/02d7q2AhEN — Christian Gaylord (@Big_Chris_65) September 26, 2019

A touching tribute. Nothing quite like college football.