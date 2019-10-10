4 Possible Replacements for Gabe Kapler as Phillies Manager By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 10 2019 Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Gabe Kapler will be fired by the Philadelphia Phillies today, according to the Philly Inquirer. This is moderately though not earth-shatteringly surprising news, and now it's time to look ahead to who they might hire to replace him.

Joe Maddon - It has seemed almost inevitable that Maddon would be the new manager of the Angels, but they're interviewing other people now and may not be as sure a thing as before. Maddon is known for his equanimity and that started to grate on Cubs brass, who wanted a more fiery personality by the end of his tenure. But, he won a World Series with the Cubs, and really should have his pick amongst the open jobs.

Joe Girardi - If the Phillies are looking for someone fiery, Girardi is their guy. He has experience dealing with an aggressive media environment from being the manager of the Yankees.

Mike Scioscia - The longtime manager of the Angels, Scioscia spent the 2019 season out of baseball. He overlapped with Phillies GM Matt Klentak from 2012-2015 in Anaheim, where Klentak was Assistant GM at the time.

Buck Showalter - Showalter also has some previous experience working in an organization with Klentak -- they overlapped on the Orioles in 2010 and 2011; Klentak was Director of Baseball Operations for the team at the time before moving on to Anaheim.