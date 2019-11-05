G/O Media Editorial Director Paul Maidment, Who Was Running Deadspin, Abruptly Quits By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 05 2019

Paul Maidment, who just became editorial director of G/O Media (formerly Gizmodo Media, which was formerly Gawker Media) this past June, announced his resignation to staff today:

aksj;dlkfajkdjf paul maidment just resigned from g/o pic.twitter.com/GhIm35gOAl — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) November 5, 2019

Maidment was the author of the infamous 'stick to sports' memo, which caused interim editor-in-chief Barry Petchesky to rebel and get fired, which led the rest of the staff to quit.

Whatever comes next in the saga of G/O Media surely won't be boring.