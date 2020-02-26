Promoter Eddie Hearn Eyes Fury-Joshua Fight For 'November or December'
By Bobby Burack | Feb 26 2020
Matchroom Sport boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is eyeing a winter showdown with Tyson Fury for Anthony Joshua, per UK news outlet The Sun:
"We can’t get Fury, we’ve got to fight Pulev and we’ll get that out of the way," Hearn tells The Sun. “Hopefully, Fury can get his out of the way and we can get this done in November or December this year.”
As much as I want this to be true, I'd be surprised if Fury-Joshua is made that quickly. For one, Fury's promoter, Bob Arum, told me last week he's not interested in making this fight. Though, his reasoning stems from his prediction Pulev will defeat Joshua, which I find hard to believe.
Secondly, two-straight bouts against Deontay Wilder and then Joshua would be a murder's row that no boxer has faced in decades. According to The Athletic's Mike Coppinger, Fury-Wilder III could take place in July in Las Vegas. But then again, Fury is, well, different.
Fury-Joshua is the juiciest fight to be made. The atmosphere of that fight, in Wembley, would have the most cinematic feel since Rocky went up against Apollo Creed. But Hearn is incorrect in saying that "people don’t want" the trilogy fight between Fury and Wilder. They remain the top two heavyweights and Wilder has re-written the meaning of a "puncher's chance." This rivalry is personal, it's real, and it's the best in sports.