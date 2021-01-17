Funniest Tweets About CBS Blackout of Chiefs-Browns
By Brian Giuffra | Jan 17, 2021, 3:59 PM EST
While Patrick Mahomes was busy throwing a football into the upper deck of Arrowhead Stadium after scoring the game's opening touchdown against the Browns, many viewers at home were stuck watching a blank screen.
CBS and the cable networks that carry it had some unexplained broadcasting issues during the early stages of the Chiefs-Browns Divisional playoff game, leaving many fans without a way to see the action. Regardless of what caused the issue, they weren't happy.
This issue was eventually resolved, but here are some of the funniest reactions from Twitter when it was happening.
While these gave us something to laugh about, fans were not happy initially. Thankfully it didn't take long to rectify the situation.