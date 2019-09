Full 2019-20 NFL Schedule By Liam McKeone | Sep 19 2019 Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

The full schedule of the 2019-2020 NFL season is here! Even for those that have been tracking the leaks all day, seeing the full thing in a beautiful chart like this is a must:

Thursday Night Football schedule

The 2019 Thursday Night Football schedule is out!



Sunday Night Football schedule

Official 2019 SNF Schedule:



Monday Night Football schedule

? The 2019 Monday Night Football schedule is here! ?



