Details on FS1's Upcoming WWE Show By Bobby Burack | Sep 19 2019 Mark Mainz/Getty Images

The current plan is for FS1's upcoming weekly WWE show to debut on Tuesday November 5, The Big Lead has learned from multiple people with knowledge of the news.

When reached by phone, a Fox Sports spokesperson declined to comment.

As previously reported by The Big Lead, the show will be hosted by current WWE talent Renee Young. Who will be joining her is not yet decided. Several names are being discussed including, but not limited to, Booker T, Edge, Christian, and Paige.

The working title of the Tuesday show is WWE Backstage.

Fox's new relationship with the WWE, of course, will begin on October 4 with the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown.

It's one of the more interesting times in professional wrestling. To go along with their move to broadcast television, WWE has moved its developmental league to USA Network. NXT's weekly show will go head-to-head with what many believe will be the WWE's first real challenge since WCW: AEW.