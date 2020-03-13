FS1 Suspends Production of Daily Studio Shows Due to Coronavirus
By Bobby Burack | Mar 13 2020
FS1 has suspended production of its daily studio shows through next week due to the coronavirus. FOX Sports confirmed the news to The Big Lead with the following statement:
"Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to suspend production of our live FS1 daily studio shows through at least Friday, March 20. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly."
FS1's daily studio show lineup, which airs from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, consists of First Things First, Undisputed, The Herd, Speak for Yourself, and Lock It In.
11 hours is a substantial amount of airtime to fill. And while sports coverage is normally a distraction during trying times, FOX made the right decision with the coronavirus spreading at a rapid rate. As did the NHL, NCAA, NBA, MLS, and XFL, which are among sports properties with seasons suspended or canceled entirely.