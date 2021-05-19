'Friends: The Reunion' Trailer Released
For the first time in 17 years, Friends will have new content. The cast of the wildly-popular NBC comedy is getting back together for a highly-anticipated reunion show that will debut on May 27 on HBO Max. On Wednesday, the first full trailer for the special episode launched and it certainly looks interesting.
It's an unscripted reunion, instead of an actual new episode. It appears the six main cast members will be sitting and discussing the show, while also being interviewed. While details are scarce, there will be a ton of guest stars.
It's hard to describe to people who didn't experience it just how popular Friends was during the 90s and early 2000s. It is the last sitcom to reach the No. 1 spot on television. Following the Super Bowl in 1996, 52.9 million people tuned in to watch an episode during its second season. The most-watched episode during during its eighth season garnered 34.9 million viewers and the show had the highest ratings on television. Another 52.5 million watched the series finale.
It aired during a different time when NBC's Thursday night comedy lineup ruled television. Each of the six main cast members became enormous stars and in seasons nine and 10 they were each making $1 million an episode. As a result, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow became the highest-paid TV actresses of all-time.
So while it may seem like a reunion for a show from 17 years ago feels like a waste, we can almost guarantee HBO Max will see huge numbers for this episode.