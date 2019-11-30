Freddie Kitchens Wears 'Pittsburgh Started It' Shirt, Possibly Insults Mr. Rogers By Kyle Koster | Nov 30 2019 Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers renew hostilities this weekend. The last time they got together there was a lot of nastiness and things eventually culminated in Myles Garrett blasting Mason Rudolph's bare skull with a swinging helmet.

With tensions still running high, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens opted to wear a "Pittsburgh Started It" T-shirt out and about on Friday night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Kitchen was given the shirt as a joke by his daughters but didn't intend to ruffle any feathers. Obviously, wearing it out in public was a bad plan if things were supposed to be kept in-house.

But here's where things get really wild. Kitchen's outing was to see A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the new Tom Hanks movie about Mr. Rogers. And it's one thing to disrespect an AFC North rival, it's another entirely to diss a Public Broadcasting legend of impeccable character.

One Steelers official told Schefter that Kitchens' decision to wear the T-shirt could be viewed as more disrespectful, given that Mr. Rogers was from Pittsburgh.

Oh my God.

The atmosphere at Heinz Field tomorrow is going to be downright scary. As edgy as the Bane Game from The Dark Knight Rises, though hopefully with less actual violence.

There's an old saying that if you take a swing at Mr. Rogers, you best not miss. Kitchens and the Browns may find that out the hard way.