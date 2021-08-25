Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves Got Hosed on Replay
By Stephen Douglas
The red-hot New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-4, on Tuesday night in Georgia. The Yankees escaped the fifth inning with a controversial call at home plate where it looked like Atlanta's Freddie Freeman beat the throw to home with fundamentally sound slide around Gary Sanchez. The home plate umpire called him out and the play held up on replay.
Instead of tying the game, 4-4, with Dansby Swanson coming to the plate and a runner on base, the inning ended. The Yankees went on to add a run in the 7th and hold on despite Aroldis Chapman's worst efforts.
Everyone from Braves fans to Yankees blogs remain amazed at the call and replay decision this morning.