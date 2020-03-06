Freddie Freeman Becomes Human Weather Vane, Predicts Base Hit While Mic'd Up
By William Pitts | Mar 06 2020
ESPN rolled out the last of its four "All-Access" baseball telecasts for the Braves-Red Sox spring training matchup this afternoon. If viewer reactions are any indication, the network may have a hit on their hands.
The broadcasts have provided some quality looks into the mindsets of players during spring training, from Anthony Rizzo calling his shot to the Mets' Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis trading jokes. This moment from the Braves-Red Sox game may top them all, though.
In the bottom of the first, ESPN had Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman miked as he stood on first with left fielder Marcell Ozuna at bat. With the count full, Ozuna hit what looked like a routine pop-up to shallow left, but Freeman saw things differently.
"Watch this! There's the wind, boys! There's wind!" said Freeman, plainly heard on the broadcast.
Sure enough, the ball dropped for a base hit, proving that if nothing else, Freeman could fall back on a career in meteorology if baseball doesn't work out for him.
While it's not likely that managers would sign off on any network miking up their players for games that count, ESPN should certainly give it a shot, because these moments have been priceless.