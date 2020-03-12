Fred Hoiberg Visibly Sick on Nebraska Bench During Big Ten Tournament, Taken to Hospital
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 11 2020
Fred Hoiberg was visibly ill on the sideline during Nebraska's loss in the first round of the B1G Tournament on Wednesday. According to the Big Ten Network, Hoiberg felt sick before the game, but decided to coach anyway. Hoiberg left the bench during the second half and headed to the locker room. He was later taken to the hospital.
Hoiberg deciding to even leave the house tonight was a bad decision considering everything happening with coronavirus, but to go to an arena and interact with a bunch of college kids is reckless. The B1G made an announcement today that they would finish their tournament without fans starting on Thursday. What happens depends on what is wrong with Hoiberg.
UPDATE: The Nebraska basketball team is being quarantined until they find out what is wrong with their coach.