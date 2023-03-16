Fred Couples Still Taking Shots at a LIV Golfers, Calls Phil Mickelson a 'Nutbag'
Fred Couples was a guest speaker at PGA Tour Champions breakfast at the Hoag Classic this week. He took the opportunity to take some more shots at LIV golfers. According to the OC Register, Couples called Sergio Garcia a "clown" and Phil Mickelson a "nutbag." He also suggested Phil Mickelson was a bit overpaid.
“If you’re giving Phil Mickelson $200 million at age 52 to shoot 74 and 75, God bless you.”
Couples also took aim at Cameron Smith, again referencing the reasoning some players give for joining LIV.
Without mentioning Cameron Smith’s name, but identifying him as “the guy who won The Players Championship and British Open last year,” Couples mocked Smith for saying, “Now I can have birthdays and go to the weddings of my mates.”
“I find that comical, because my favorite to ever play has five kids, 40 grandkids, and he has never missed anything – and that was Jack Nicklaus,” Couples said, adding that he was annoyed by “all these other clowns, like Sergio (Garcia),” who ripped a PGA Tour rules official before jumping to LIV Golf.
Anytime you put a microphone in front of Fred Couples, he's taking aim at LIV. He is their worst nightmare.